Tarts in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve tarts

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

Takeout
Tarte Flambee$10.00
An Alsatian speciality! We start with a thin crust, add a layer of creme fresh, top with thinly sliced onion, bacon and hand shaved parmesan. Take and Bake!! All ready for you to pop in your home oven!
Ingredients: Bacon, cheese, onion, seasonings, wheat, gluten, egg
Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, pork
Serves 6-10
Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St

520 Vine St, Cincinnati

TakeoutDelivery
LEMON TART$12.00
lemon curd, Italian merengue, Amarena cherries, mint
Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Tart$9.00
