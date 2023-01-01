Tarts in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve tarts
More about La Soupe
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Tarte Flambee
|$10.00
An Alsatian speciality! We start with a thin crust, add a layer of creme fresh, top with thinly sliced onion, bacon and hand shaved parmesan. Take and Bake!! All ready for you to pop in your home oven!
Ingredients: Bacon, cheese, onion, seasonings, wheat, gluten, egg
Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, pork
Serves 6-10
More about Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
520 Vine St, Cincinnati
|LEMON TART
|$12.00
lemon curd, Italian merengue, Amarena cherries, mint