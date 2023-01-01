Tarts in Cincinnati

An Alsatian speciality! We start with a thin crust, add a layer of creme fresh, top with thinly sliced onion, bacon and hand shaved parmesan. Take and Bake!! All ready for you to pop in your home oven!

Ingredients: Bacon, cheese, onion, seasonings, wheat, gluten, egg

Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, pork

Serves 6-10

