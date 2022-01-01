Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve tuna salad

AT 580 Market image

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.80
White Albacore, Sharp Cheddar, Vine Ripened Tomato, Toasted Ciabatta, Side of Kettle Chips
More about AT 580 Market
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Tuna Salad$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Grinder
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
Side Tuna Salad$4.49
Tuna Salad
More about New England Grinders
The JCafe image

 

The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg or Tuna Salad$7.00
Egg or tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Large Tuna Salad$9.00
Small Tuna salad$5.00
More about The JCafe
Sidewinder Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Sidewinder Coffee

4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Dill Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.95
Our famous recipe - made in-house
More about Sidewinder Coffee
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Blue Ash Chili

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Tacos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Cheese Pizza

Shrimp Salad

Black Bean Burgers

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston