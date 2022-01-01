Tuna salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve tuna salad
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.80
White Albacore, Sharp Cheddar, Vine Ripened Tomato, Toasted Ciabatta, Side of Kettle Chips
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Grilled Tuna Salad
|$14.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled tuna steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Tuna Salad Grinder
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the ingredients section!!
|Side Tuna Salad
|$4.49
|Tuna Salad
The JCafe
8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati
|Egg or Tuna Salad
|$7.00
Egg or tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
|Large Tuna Salad
|$9.00
|Small Tuna salad
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Dill Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Our famous recipe - made in-house