Turkey burgers in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$6.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$6.99
Roosters’ leaner cousin.
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$12.25
Grilled using seasoned ground turkey on a
multi-grain bun with lettuce, tomato and
red onion.
More about Bacalls Cafe
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$6.99
Roosters’ leaner cousin.
More about Roosters
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$11.95
blackened or not blackened
More about Allyn's Cafe
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$9.00
More about Buckethead's
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Goodies

7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 3.7 (2940 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger Plate$11.75
Delicious, ground turkey, seasoned and barbequed. Available plain or deluxe. Cheese is .50 extra. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides. Your sauce comes on the side.
Turkey Burger$7.85
Delicious ground turkey, seasoned and barbequed. Available plain or deluxe. Cheese .50 extra
More about Goodies

