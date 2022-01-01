Turkey burgers in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Turkey Burger
|$6.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Turkey Burger
|$6.99
Roosters’ leaner cousin.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Turkey Burger
|$12.25
Grilled using seasoned ground turkey on a
multi-grain bun with lettuce, tomato and
red onion.
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Turkey Burger
|$6.99
Roosters’ leaner cousin.
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Turkey Burger
|$11.95
blackened or not blackened
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Goodies
7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Turkey Burger Plate
|$11.75
Delicious, ground turkey, seasoned and barbequed. Available plain or deluxe. Cheese is .50 extra. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides. Your sauce comes on the side.
|Turkey Burger
|$7.85
Delicious ground turkey, seasoned and barbequed. Available plain or deluxe. Cheese .50 extra