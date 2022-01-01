Turkey melts in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve turkey melts
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Turkey Melt
|$8.50
Turkey, cheddar, chipotle aioli, bacon on grilled sourdough bread
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|BBQ Roast Turkey Melt
|$10.00
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Turkey Bacon Melt
|$10.99