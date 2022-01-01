Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve turkey melts

Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Melt$8.50
Turkey, cheddar, chipotle aioli, bacon on grilled sourdough bread
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Roast Turkey Melt$10.00
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Melt$10.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Melt$10.99
More about Blue Ash Chili

