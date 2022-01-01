Turkey wraps in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Smoked Turkey Wrap
|$17.00
House-smoked Turkey Breast with Pepper Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato & Serrano Aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Hand-cut Fries. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions to our wraps. You are able to ask one item held.
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$9.00
Turkey, swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch