Turkey wraps in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Smoked Turkey Wrap image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Wrap$17.00
House-smoked Turkey Breast with Pepper Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato & Serrano Aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Hand-cut Fries. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions to our wraps. You are able to ask one item held.
More about Urban Grill on Main
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$9.00
Turkey, swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Turkey Wrap$9.00
More about Buckethead's
Item pic

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant

