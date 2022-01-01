Veggie burgers in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
A vegan burger made in house with black beans, quinoa and toasted walnuts topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Veggie Burger
|$6.00
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Dead Low Brewing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Veggie Burger
|$10.00
a vegetarian burger option from Dead Low!
Comes with lettuce, tomato and onions and served with Saratoga chips.
More about Roosters
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Blue Ash Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Veggie Burger
|$7.19