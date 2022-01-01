Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$13.00
A vegan burger made in house with black beans, quinoa and toasted walnuts topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Item pic

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$6.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$10.00
a vegetarian burger option from Dead Low!
Comes with lettuce, tomato and onions and served with Saratoga chips.
More about Dead Low Brewing
Roosters image

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$7.19
More about Blue Ash Chili
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$7.19
More about Blue Ash Chili
Veggie Burger image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$11.25
falafel burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, haloumi cheese, za'atar mayo, sesame seed bun
More about Goose & Elder

