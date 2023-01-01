Veggie quesadillas in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.38
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of 1 side: sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa or rice or beans
Habanero on Ludlow
358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.99
Roasted potatoes with poblano peppers, tomatoes, fresh spinach, jack/ cheddar cheese and cilantro
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Daiya Veggie Quesadilla
|$0.00
Grilled veggie mix of sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes and vegan cheese
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$0.00
Grilled veggie mix of sweet peppers, onions and tomatoes
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream