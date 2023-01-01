Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

Veggie Quesadilla$7.38
Served on a 10 inch grilled flour tortilla with grilled cheese and your choice of 1 side: sour cream or guacamole or pico de gallo or queso dip or mild red salsa or mild green salsa or rice or beans
Habanero on Ludlow

358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati

Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
Roasted potatoes with poblano peppers, tomatoes, fresh spinach, jack/ cheddar cheese and cilantro
FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Daiya Veggie Quesadilla$0.00
Grilled veggie mix of sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes and vegan cheese
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Veggie Quesadilla$0.00
Grilled veggie mix of sweet peppers, onions and tomatoes
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

Veggie Quesadilla$11.25
Mushrooms, shishito peppers, spinach, caramelized onions, mozzarella and cheddar, on a flour tortilla with crema and salsa roja
