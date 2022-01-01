Waffles in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve waffles
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.50
|Waffles n' Wings
|$12.00
Cinnamon spice waffle n' 4 chicken wings
|Chicken n' Waffles
|$12.00
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Southwestern Waffle
|$11.75
Turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo, served on a waffle
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
|Smore Waffle
|$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Chicken n waffles ( Tuesday Only )
|$5.00
|Waffle
|$1.00
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
|Plain Waffle
|$4.50
|Waffle & Chicken
|$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
Waffle fries with Decibel dry spice and fly sauce.
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Biscuit Waffle, Crispy Confit Chicken, Grilled Habanero Butter, Smoked Blueberry Thyme Syrup
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Chicken + Waffles
|$7.80
2 Pieces of Crispy Chicken, Belgium Style Waffle, Syrup, Butter
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
|Southwestern Waffle
|$11.75
Turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo, served on a waffle
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Sweet potato waffle fries dusted with our Casablanca rub and served with ketchup
Redwine & Co.
20 W Benson St, Reading
|Waffle Fries
|$3.00
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
|Smore Waffle
|$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffle
|$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Korean Fried Chicken and Waffles
|$14.00
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Chicken & Waffles
|$9.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in a sweet and spicy maple glaze served on top of a buttermilk waffle.
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Chicken & Waffles
|$9.99
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
|Smore Waffle
|$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Waffle & Chicken - Family
|$53.94
Four pieces chicken. Four fresh waffles. Hot sauce. Syrup. Side salad. Serves 4-6.
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
|Smore Waffle
|$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Belgian Waffle
|$5.00
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Tres Waffles
|$9.99
|Chicken & Waffles
|$9.99
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
100 East Court Street, Cincinnati
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
Waffle fries with Decibel dry spice and fly sauce.
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffle
|$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
|Waffles n' Wings
|$11.50
Cinnamon spice waffle n' 4 chicken wings
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
|Smore Waffle
|$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Wings and Bling
3936 East Galbraith Road, Cincinnati
|Waffles
|$3.30
- 2