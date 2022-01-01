Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$6.50
Waffles n' Wings$12.00
Cinnamon spice waffle n' 4 chicken wings
Chicken n' Waffles$12.00
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Item pic

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Waffle$11.75
Turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo, served on a waffle
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Smore Waffle$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
More about Taste of Belgium
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken n waffles ( Tuesday Only )$5.00
Waffle$1.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$16.00
More about Urban Grill on Main
Strawberries & Cream Waffle image

 

Taste of Belgium

911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Plain Waffle$4.50
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
More about Taste of Belgium
Waffle Fries image

 

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$4.00
Waffle fries with Decibel dry spice and fly sauce.
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey image

SANDWICHES

Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Biscuit Waffle, Crispy Confit Chicken, Grilled Habanero Butter, Smoked Blueberry Thyme Syrup
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
AT 580 Market image

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken + Waffles$7.80
2 Pieces of Crispy Chicken, Belgium Style Waffle, Syrup, Butter
More about AT 580 Market
Item pic

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Southwestern Waffle$11.75
Turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo, served on a waffle
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
d42f7e26-0ede-4f0f-a04a-d02e422c686d image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.00
Sweet potato waffle fries dusted with our Casablanca rub and served with ketchup
More about Street City Pub
Redwine & Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Redwine & Co.

20 W Benson St, Reading

Avg 4.3 (629 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$3.00
More about Redwine & Co.
Strawberries & Cream Waffle image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Smore Waffle$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
Chicken & Waffle$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Main pic

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Korean Fried Chicken and Waffles$14.00
More about Copper & Flame
Chicken & Waffles image

 

Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$9.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in a sweet and spicy maple glaze served on top of a buttermilk waffle.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$9.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Waffle Fries$10.00
More about Buckethead's
Strawberries & Cream Waffle image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Smore Waffle$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Strawberries & Cream Waffle image

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle & Chicken - Family$53.94
Four pieces chicken. Four fresh waffles. Hot sauce. Syrup. Side salad. Serves 4-6.
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Smore Waffle$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
More about Taste of Belgium
Revolution Rotisserie image

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$5.00
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Waffles$9.99
Chicken & Waffles$9.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Waffle Fries image

 

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

100 East Court Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$4.00
Waffle fries with Decibel dry spice and fly sauce.
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
Consumer pic

 

Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$3.99
More about Benson's Tavern
Belgian Waffle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
Chicken & Waffle$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading

4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Waffles n' Wings$11.50
Cinnamon spice waffle n' 4 chicken wings
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
Item pic

 

Café Alma

6111 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rosewater Pistachio Waffle$14.00
More about Café Alma
Strawberries & Cream Waffle image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Smore Waffle$8.75
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN WINGS

Wings and Bling

3936 East Galbraith Road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffles$3.30
More about Wings and Bling
Consumer pic

 

La Petite Frite

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle$6.00
Brussels-style waffle! Crispy exterior with light fluffy inside! Buttered and dusted with powdered sugar!
More about La Petite Frite

