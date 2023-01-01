Wedge salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve wedge salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|WEDGE SALAD
|$10.00
House cured bacon, tomatoes, Blue Cheese crumbles, house-made Creamy Peppercorn dressing
SwingLine - 7710 Railroad Ave
7710 Railroad Ave, Madeira
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Fresh and crisp wedged iceberg lettuce smothered in tomatoes, red onions and bacon. Finished with bleu cheese dressing and crumbles.
PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
O PIe O
1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
1/4 Ice burg wedge, bacon, tomato, egg, pickled onion, and Bleu cheese dressing.
CHEESE
The Rhined
1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Wedge Salad
|$8.00
iceberg lettuce, Point Reyes Original Blue cheese, bacon, tomatoes, dill,
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
MAIZE OTR
1438 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Elote Wedge Salad
|$11.00
iceberg, roasted corn, cotija cheese, spanish chorizo, cayenne, cilantro, lime crema GF