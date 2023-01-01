Wedge salad in Cincinnati

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
WEDGE SALAD$10.00
House cured bacon, tomatoes, Blue Cheese crumbles, house-made Creamy Peppercorn dressing
More about BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

SwingLine - 7710 Railroad Ave

7710 Railroad Ave, Madeira

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$10.00
Fresh and crisp wedged iceberg lettuce smothered in tomatoes, red onions and bacon. Finished with bleu cheese dressing and crumbles.
More about SwingLine - 7710 Railroad Ave
Hilltop image

PIES • SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

O PIe O

1527 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (1562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$10.00
1/4 Ice burg wedge, bacon, tomato, egg, pickled onion, and Bleu cheese dressing.
More about O PIe O
Item pic

CHEESE

The Rhined

1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$8.00
iceberg lettuce, Point Reyes Original Blue cheese, bacon, tomatoes, dill,
More about The Rhined
Item pic

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

MAIZE OTR

1438 Race Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Elote Wedge Salad$11.00
iceberg, roasted corn, cotija cheese, spanish chorizo, cayenne, cilantro, lime crema GF
More about MAIZE OTR
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar - Westwood

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Wedge Salad$10.49
Romaine Lettuce, Thick-Cut Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, & Croutons Tossed in Parmesan Ranch.
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Westwood

