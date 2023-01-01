Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve white pizza

Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Western Hills

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters - Western Hills
Roosters image

 

Roosters - Springdale

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
More about Roosters - Springdale
Item pic

 

Balboas - 3715 Madison Rd.

3715 Madison Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16" WHITE PIZZA$22.00
Garlic ricotta base topped with cheese, spinach, red onion, olive oil
12" WHITE PIZZA$18.00
Garlic ricotta base topped with cheese, spinach, red onion, olive oil
More about Balboas - 3715 Madison Rd.

