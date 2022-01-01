Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Belgian waffles in
Downtown
/
Cincinnati
/
Downtown
/
Belgian Waffles
Downtown restaurants that serve belgian waffles
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
Avg 4.4
(2454 reviews)
Belgian Waffle
$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
