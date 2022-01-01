Burritos in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Brisket Burrito$13.00
Curry Chicken Burrito$12.00
Grilled chicken, onions, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with house curry sauce and queso fresco.
Carnitas Burrito$12.00
Tender braised pork, grilled peppers and onions. Topped with queso sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino

