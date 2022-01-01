Burritos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve burritos
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Drunken Brisket Burrito
|$13.00
|Curry Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, onions, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with house curry sauce and queso fresco.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.00
Tender braised pork, grilled peppers and onions. Topped with queso sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro.