Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cake

Street City Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Chocolate Cake$7.00
Caramelized Drizzle
More about Street City Pub
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Cakes$24.00
More about E+O Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Tall Cakes$11.49
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries,
strawberry compote, whipped cream
and powdered sugar
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Better Blend Nutrition

345 W 4th st., Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Birthday Cake$6.89
Bringing the classic taste of birthday cake to our nutritional complete line of Blends. Mixed in are gluten-free, stevia-based sprinkles to tie the flavor together 😋 Now you can have your cake (and drink it all too) without any regrets!
More about Better Blend Nutrition
BEBO’s Burgers image

 

BEBO’s Burgers

28 West Court St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese cake
More about BEBO’s Burgers
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake$6.00
More about Shanghai on Elm

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Burritos

Salmon

Belgian Waffles

Edamame

Black Bean Burgers

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston