Ceviche in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve ceviche

E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
More about E+O Kitchen
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Fish Ceviche Asiatico$14.00
Citrus cured raw white fish, shrimp,* serrano peppers, pickled red onions,
pickled carrots, cucumber, mango, cilantro, avocado. Served with fresh corn chips.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Mita's Restaurant image

 

Mita's Restaurant

501 Race St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche de Camarones$18.00
Poached rock shrimp, jicama, cucumber, passion fruit leche de tigre, corn nuts
More about Mita's Restaurant

