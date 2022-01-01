Grilled chicken in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Americano
545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Spicy Chicken
|$12.00
Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, salsa, and serrano aioli
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette