Honey chicken in
Downtown
/
Cincinnati
/
Downtown
/
Honey Chicken
Downtown restaurants that serve honey chicken
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Honey Chipotle Chicken Burrito
$13.00
Grilled chicken, onions, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with house curry sauce and queso fresco.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Shanghai On Elm
700 Elm Street, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
GF Honey Garlic Chicken
$15.00
More about Shanghai On Elm
