Honey chicken in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve honey chicken

Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Chipotle Chicken Burrito$13.00
Grilled chicken, onions, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with house curry sauce and queso fresco.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai On Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Honey Garlic Chicken$15.00
More about Shanghai On Elm

