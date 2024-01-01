Pork belly in Downtown
Dope! Asian Street Fare - OTR
100 E Court St 2nd Floor, Cincinnati
|Pork Belly Miso
|$17.00
Ramen in a pork miso broth with char siu pork belly. Served with bok choy, shiitake, soft-boiled egg, arugula, and green onions.
|Pork Belly Bao
|$4.25
Braised pork belly with slivered green onion, cucumber with spicy hoisin sauce.
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$8.25
Pork belly with pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeno with sriracha aioli.