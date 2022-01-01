Tacos in Downtown

Birria Tacos (GF) image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Taco (GF)$4.00
Your choice of one single taco from the menu
Birria Tacos (GF)$11.25
2 folded tacos stuffed with queso Oaxaca and birria (shredded beef). Topped with avocado salsa, salsa amarilla, onions, cilantro. Served with 3 oz of caldo de birria for dipping
Al Pastor Tacos (GF)$10.75
(SPIT-FIRED PORK)
served with avocado salsa, pineapple salsa, pickled manzano chiles (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
More about Mazunte Centro
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Hub Taco$9.00
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Chicken Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
More about E+O Kitchen
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
One Taco$4.00
Tacos Plate$11.00
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Mita's Restaurant image

 

Mita's Restaurant

501 Race St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco de Pescado$7.00
one (1) taco with beer-battered oregon rockfish, cabbage, pickled sweety drop peppers, paw-paw mayo
More about Mita's Restaurant

