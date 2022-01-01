Tacos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Mazunte Centro
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Single Taco (GF)
|$4.00
Your choice of one single taco from the menu
|Birria Tacos (GF)
|$11.25
2 folded tacos stuffed with queso Oaxaca and birria (shredded beef). Topped with avocado salsa, salsa amarilla, onions, cilantro. Served with 3 oz of caldo de birria for dipping
|Al Pastor Tacos (GF)
|$10.75
(SPIT-FIRED PORK)
served with avocado salsa, pineapple salsa, pickled manzano chiles (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Hub Taco
|$9.00
More about E+O Kitchen
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Crispy wonton, radish, avocado salsa.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|One Taco
|$4.00
|Tacos Plate
|$11.00