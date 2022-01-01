Hyde Park restaurants you'll love
Hyde Park's top cuisines
Must-try Hyde Park restaurants
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
|Side Goetta
|$1.00
2 pieces of Cincinnati's favorite goetta
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$3.00
pork sausage, egg and cheese on your choice of bread. (can substitute turkey sausage)
More about Red Feather Larder
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
|Californian
|$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
|Tall Stacks
|$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
More about Mesa Loca
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mesa Loca
2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
|Mesa Margarita
|$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
|ELOTE
|$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
|Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about NHB - Hyde Park
NHB - Hyde Park
2724 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|North High House
|$11.00
salad mix, cheddar blend, red onions, Roma tomato, cucumber, crust croutons, house ranch
|Wings
|$10.00
Smoked and oven roasted, tossed in your favorite house made wing sauce, served with celery & choice of dressings
Wing Sauces. High time hot, hot azz garlic, honey wheat bbq, hot honey wheat reduction, dry ranch,
|Cesar
|$11.00
house caesar tossed romaine, parmesan cheese, crust croutons, roma tomato, fresh cracked black pepper
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park
2912 Wasson Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Char Siu Miso Ramen
|$15.00
Pork miso broth, bok choy, mushroom, soft-
boiled egg, arugula, green onion and chili oil.
|Lemongrass Chicken Ramen
|$15.00
Pork shoyu broth, mushroom, arugula, cilantro,
soft-boil egg, fried onion and green onion.
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$4.00
Braised pork belly, slivered green onion,
cucumber and spicy hoisin sauce.