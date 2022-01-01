Hyde Park restaurants you'll love

Hyde Park restaurants
Toast

Hyde Park's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Middle Eastern
Must-try Hyde Park restaurants

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
golden brown tortilla with melted mexican blend cheese, taco seasoned grilled chicken served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Side Goetta$1.00
2 pieces of Cincinnati's favorite goetta
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.00
pork sausage, egg and cheese on your choice of bread. (can substitute turkey sausage)
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Braised short rib, red onion marmalade, jarlsberg, roasted garlic and horseradish mustard.
Californian$12.00
Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, biz baz, jardiniere, and avocado mash.
Tall Stacks$16.00
Double decker with smoked turkey, candied bacon, pickled shallot, local Bibb lettuce and mayo.
More about Red Feather Larder
Mesa Loca image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mesa Loca

2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
Mesa Margarita$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
ELOTE$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime
More about Mesa Loca
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fattoush $9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
NHB - Hyde Park image

 

NHB - Hyde Park

2724 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
North High House$11.00
salad mix, cheddar blend, red onions, Roma tomato, cucumber, crust croutons, house ranch
Wings$10.00
Smoked and oven roasted, tossed in your favorite house made wing sauce, served with celery & choice of dressings
Wing Sauces. High time hot, hot azz garlic, honey wheat bbq, hot honey wheat reduction, dry ranch,
Cesar$11.00
house caesar tossed romaine, parmesan cheese, crust croutons, roma tomato, fresh cracked black pepper
More about NHB - Hyde Park
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park image

 

Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park

2912 Wasson Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Char Siu Miso Ramen$15.00
Pork miso broth, bok choy, mushroom, soft-
boiled egg, arugula, green onion and chili oil.
Lemongrass Chicken Ramen$15.00
Pork shoyu broth, mushroom, arugula, cilantro,
soft-boil egg, fried onion and green onion.
Pork Belly Bao Buns$4.00
Braised pork belly, slivered green onion,
cucumber and spicy hoisin sauce.
More about Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park
Dear Restaurant + Butchery image

 

Dear Restaurant + Butchery

2710 Erie Ave., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dear Restaurant + Butchery
