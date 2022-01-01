Chicken salad in Hyde Park
Hyde Park restaurants that serve chicken salad
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad & Cracker
|$3.00
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Smoked Chicken salad on greens
|$14.00
Our smoked chicken dressed with kewpie mayo and green onions over a bed of Roothouse aquaponics mixed greens.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Side of Chicken Salad
|$4.50
Contains Nuts.
|Chicken Mishwi Salad
|$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7