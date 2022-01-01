Chicken salad in Hyde Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hyde Park restaurants that serve chicken salad

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad & Cracker$3.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Red Feather Larder image

 

Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken salad on greens$14.00
Our smoked chicken dressed with kewpie mayo and green onions over a bed of Roothouse aquaponics mixed greens.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Red Feather Larder
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Chicken Salad$4.50
Contains Nuts.
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery

