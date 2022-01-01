Northside restaurants you'll love
More about Chameleon Pizza - Northside
Chameleon Pizza - Northside
4114 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Stromboli
|$8.00
Kind of like a calzone, but better. Try one of our special seasoning blends on the crust, and dip it in our homemade marinara to cool it down.
|Chameleon Wings
|$11.00
Try our Chameleon-style wings: confit slow cooked, seasoned, fried and sauced. These wings are crispy on the outside, fall-off-the-bone tender on the inside.
|Pizza Slice
|$3.50
Enjoy a huge 11" slice of New York-style pizza: cheese, pepperoni, or veggie-of-the-day. Our chefs blend seasonal veggies into unique toppings each day, so check our website or call us to find out!
Our Bianca is a white (no sauce) pie with Veggies of the Day
More about Sidewinder Coffee
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$4.00
Latte flavored with Ghirardelli chocolate
|Yogurt Parfait
|$3.75
Vanilla yogurt, Grandola granola & blueberries
|Dirty Chai
|$4.00
Chai with 2 shots of espresso