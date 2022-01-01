Oakley restaurants you'll love

Must-try Oakley restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Onolicious Hawaii

3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
H-1 Musubi$3.00
Marinated grilled Spam & steamed rice, wrapped in roasted seaweed, sesame seeds. You can get extra sauce to dip for $1. Allergies: Contains oyster sauce.
Pineapple Plantation Iced Tea$3.99
Brewed fresh everyday. Ice-T with pineapple juice. The pineapple isn't what makes it Hawaiian. Aloha is.
Lanikai Lumpia (veggie)$5.00
Crispy veggie Filipino-stlye spring rolls. filled with carrots, cabbage, green beans, green onions. Comes with pepper garlic Vinegar dipping sauce. These are vegan.
More about Onolicious Hawaii
Mazunte image

 

Mazunte

5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mixed Tacos$11.00
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
Queso Fundido (GF) (V)$4.95
(Chips included)
Enchiladas (GF) (V)$11.25
(3 per order) chicken, chorizo, pork OR veggies served “verde” (green) OR “coloradito” (red) with queso Oaxaca, fresh spinach, pickled red onion, crema, queso fresco
More about Mazunte
Red Feather image

 

Red Feather

3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
Pollo Tacos$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
Pork Belly Steamed Buns$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
More about Red Feather
Olive Tree Catering image

 

Olive Tree Catering

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Four Sample Plate
Include sumac hummus, tabouleh, baba ganouj, beet dip.
Shawarma Chicken
Shawarma Chicken: is a slice of breast chicken mixed with yogurt, shawarma spices, and paste pepper served with rice, salad, and sauces ( hot sauce, cream toom).
Shish Tawook Chicken
Shish Tawook: is chunks of breast chicken mixed with yogurt and Shish Tawook spices served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cream toom). also, the Shish Tawook is grilled.
More about Olive Tree Catering
Jimmie Lou's image

 

Jimmie Lou's

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Flash fried Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Pralines$3.00
Smooth, sweet, brown sugar pecan candy
Dark$15.00
3-piece dark meat, red beans & rice, biscuit
More about Jimmie Lou's
Parts & Labor image

 

Parts & Labor

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chipotle Roasted Carrots
Chipotle + Honey + Garlic Aioli
Chocolate Chip-Tahini Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chips + Tahini + Smoked Salt
2 Meats + 2 Sides$21.00
Our Plates are the best options for variety and price. Select 2 meats and 2 sides. Please note the $3 upcharge when selecting brisket.
More about Parts & Labor
Wild Eggs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
More about Wild Eggs
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

3329 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (9376 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Khana Gourmet Indian Grill

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tandoori Chicken$16.00
Originating from the northern state of Punjab, this Indian delicacy blends exotic spices with fresh rich yogurt, which is then used to marinate our tender boneless chicken thighs. Once we marinate it for atleast 18-24 hours we grill our Tandoori chicken to order so we achieve the most authentic flavor and texture just as its prepared in India.
Goan Coconut Curry$14.00
Goa is a region in India famous for its beaches and rich curries. The abundant combination of rich coconut milk, sweet coconut flakes and a tropical, aromatic spice blend will leave you with a flavor experience you’ll crave time and again. Seafoods such as shrimp are highly recommended as the protein of choice in this smooth tropical style curry or you can add your choice of vegetables, chicken, shrimp, or lamb and enjoy!
"Masala Magic" Chicken$16.00
We take America’s 1st Indian BBQ rub (“Masala Magic”) and generously coat our chicken thighs before we grill them to order. This signature rub is a flavor packed fusion of traditional American BBQ rub and an exotic variety of Indian spices. The slightly sweet and bold savory flavor is unlike anything you have experienced so far.
More about Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Cutaway

3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Cutaway

