Oakley restaurants you'll love

More about Onolicious Hawaii
Onolicious Hawaii
3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati
Popular items
H-1 Musubi
$3.00
Marinated grilled Spam & steamed rice, wrapped in roasted seaweed, sesame seeds. You can get extra sauce to dip for $1. Allergies: Contains oyster sauce.
Pineapple Plantation Iced Tea
$3.99
Brewed fresh everyday. Ice-T with pineapple juice. The pineapple isn't what makes it Hawaiian. Aloha is.
Lanikai Lumpia (veggie)
$5.00
Crispy veggie Filipino-stlye spring rolls. filled with carrots, cabbage, green beans, green onions. Comes with pepper garlic Vinegar dipping sauce. These are vegan.
More about Mazunte
Mazunte
5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
Popular items
Mixed Tacos
$11.00
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
Queso Fundido (GF) (V)
$4.95
(Chips included)
Enchiladas (GF) (V)
$11.25
(3 per order) chicken, chorizo, pork OR veggies served “verde” (green) OR “coloradito” (red) with queso Oaxaca, fresh spinach, pickled red onion, crema, queso fresco
More about Red Feather
Red Feather
3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
Popular items
Potato Gnocchi
$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
Pollo Tacos
$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
Pork Belly Steamed Buns
$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
More about Olive Tree Catering
Olive Tree Catering
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
Popular items
|Four Sample Plate
Include sumac hummus, tabouleh, baba ganouj, beet dip.
|Shawarma Chicken
Shawarma Chicken: is a slice of breast chicken mixed with yogurt, shawarma spices, and paste pepper served with rice, salad, and sauces ( hot sauce, cream toom).
|Shish Tawook Chicken
Shish Tawook: is chunks of breast chicken mixed with yogurt and Shish Tawook spices served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cream toom). also, the Shish Tawook is grilled.
More about Jimmie Lou's
Jimmie Lou's
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
Popular items
Shrimp Poboy
$17.00
Flash fried Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Pralines
$3.00
Smooth, sweet, brown sugar pecan candy
Dark
$15.00
3-piece dark meat, red beans & rice, biscuit
More about Parts & Labor
Parts & Labor
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
Popular items
|Chipotle Roasted Carrots
Chipotle + Honey + Garlic Aioli
|Chocolate Chip-Tahini Cookie
$3.00
Chocolate Chips + Tahini + Smoked Salt
2 Meats + 2 Sides
$21.00
Our Plates are the best options for variety and price. Select 2 meats and 2 sides. Please note the $3 upcharge when selecting brisket.
More about Wild Eggs
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy
$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
The Mad Platter
$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
More about Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
Popular items
Tandoori Chicken
$16.00
Originating from the northern state of Punjab, this Indian delicacy blends exotic spices with fresh rich yogurt, which is then used to marinate our tender boneless chicken thighs. Once we marinate it for atleast 18-24 hours we grill our Tandoori chicken to order so we achieve the most authentic flavor and texture just as its prepared in India.
Goan Coconut Curry
$14.00
Goa is a region in India famous for its beaches and rich curries. The abundant combination of rich coconut milk, sweet coconut flakes and a tropical, aromatic spice blend will leave you with a flavor experience you’ll crave time and again. Seafoods such as shrimp are highly recommended as the protein of choice in this smooth tropical style curry or you can add your choice of vegetables, chicken, shrimp, or lamb and enjoy!
"Masala Magic" Chicken
$16.00
We take America’s 1st Indian BBQ rub (“Masala Magic”) and generously coat our chicken thighs before we grill them to order. This signature rub is a flavor packed fusion of traditional American BBQ rub and an exotic variety of Indian spices. The slightly sweet and bold savory flavor is unlike anything you have experienced so far.