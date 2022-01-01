Oakley breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Oakley
More about Red Feather
Red Feather
3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Potato Gnocchi
|$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
|Pollo Tacos
|$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
|Pork Belly Steamed Buns
|$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
More about Jimmie Lou's
Jimmie Lou's
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Shrimp Poboy
|$17.00
Flash fried Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
|Pralines
|$3.00
Smooth, sweet, brown sugar pecan candy
|Dark
|$15.00
3-piece dark meat, red beans & rice, biscuit
More about Wild Eggs
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake