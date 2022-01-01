Oakley breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Oakley restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Oakley

Red Feather image

 

Red Feather

3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
Potato gnocchi, hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, truffle Marsala cream sauce, Pecorino al Tartufo, chives
Pollo Tacos$15.00
3 smoked chicken tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, radish, cilantro
Pork Belly Steamed Buns$9.00
3 pork belly steamed buns with pickled cucumber, pickled red onion, hoisin, sriracha, cilantro, and thai basil
More about Red Feather
Jimmie Lou's image

 

Jimmie Lou's

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Flash fried Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Pralines$3.00
Smooth, sweet, brown sugar pecan candy
Dark$15.00
3-piece dark meat, red beans & rice, biscuit
More about Jimmie Lou's
Wild Eggs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
More about Wild Eggs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oakley

Tacos

Map

More near Oakley to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston