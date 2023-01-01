Kebabs in Oakley
Oakley restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Olive Tree Catering
Olive Tree Catering
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Ground Lamb Kebab
|$0.00
Ground Lamb Kebab: is ground lamb role grilled, served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cream toom).
|Ground Lamb Kebab
|$14.99
Pickled, tomato, onion, and yellow banana pepper, hot sauce and cream toom.
More about Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Seekh Kebabs
|$17.00
We take fresh ground beef, combine it with a savory spice blend, add aromatic herbs and skewer the mixture into small cylinders of meat for grilling. Even though Seekh Kebabs are traditionally made in a Tandoor oven, we prepare ours using a fresh char-grilled method which allows a slight smokey flavor to be sealed in during the grilling process. Served with a small side of Raita for dipping. Served with a small side of Makhani Curry or Goan Coconut Curry.