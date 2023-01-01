Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Oakley

Oakley restaurants
Oakley restaurants that serve kebabs

Olive Tree Catering image

 

Olive Tree Catering

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ground Lamb Kebab$0.00
Ground Lamb Kebab: is ground lamb role grilled, served with rice, salad, and sauces (hot sauce, cream toom).
Ground Lamb Kebab$14.99
Pickled, tomato, onion, and yellow banana pepper, hot sauce and cream toom.
More about Olive Tree Catering
Seekh Kebabs image

 

Khana Gourmet Indian Grill

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seekh Kebabs$17.00
We take fresh ground beef, combine it with a savory spice blend, add aromatic herbs and skewer the mixture into small cylinders of meat for grilling. Even though Seekh Kebabs are traditionally made in a Tandoor oven, we prepare ours using a fresh char-grilled method which allows a slight smokey flavor to be sealed in during the grilling process. Served with a small side of Raita for dipping. Served with a small side of Makhani Curry or Goan Coconut Curry.
More about Khana Gourmet Indian Grill

