Kebabs in Oakley

We take fresh ground beef, combine it with a savory spice blend, add aromatic herbs and skewer the mixture into small cylinders of meat for grilling. Even though Seekh Kebabs are traditionally made in a Tandoor oven, we prepare ours using a fresh char-grilled method which allows a slight smokey flavor to be sealed in during the grilling process. Served with a small side of Raita for dipping. Served with a small side of Makhani Curry or Goan Coconut Curry.

