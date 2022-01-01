Over-the-Rhine restaurants you'll love

Go
Over-the-Rhine restaurants
Toast

Over-the-Rhine's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Over-the-Rhine restaurants

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
Breakfast Platter$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
BYO Omelette$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Braxton Cincinnati image

 

Braxton Cincinnati

1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Bone In Wings$1.00
Pendalo's classic Bone In, Brined then Fried Chicken Wings with your choices of Sauce and Dippers.
Boneless Wings
Our always hand breaded and brined Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce and dippers.
Please Box to go!
More about Braxton Cincinnati
Wódka Bar image

 

Wódka Bar

1200 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Syrniki$10.00
two cottage cheese pancakes / choose savory or sweet toppings / savory: caramelized onions & sour cream / sweet: sour cherry jam & powdered sugar
Red Wine Honey Cake$10.00
honey-sweetened red wine cake, mulling spices, plum & thyme varenye
Borscht$9.00
hot soup, beef roast, country ham, root vegetables, dill, sour cream
More about Wódka Bar
LouVino image

 

LouVino

1142 Main St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, lemon, Worcestershire, spicy sausage
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts salad w/ cilantro lime vinaigrette, roasted seasonal veggie salsa
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
More about LouVino
O Pie O image

 

O Pie O

32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Pot Hand Pie$9.00
chicken breast, chicken thigh, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon, gravy
MD 6" Chicken Pot (Take & Bake)$15.00
chicken breast, chicken thigh, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon, gravy
LG 10" Chicken Pot Pie (Take & Bake)$47.00
chicken breasts and thighs, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon
More about O Pie O
Lost & Found OTR image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Lost & Found OTR

22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita (2 Servings)$20.00
tequila, lime, cointreau
keep the jar!
Cubano Sandwich$13.00
Miami-style Cubano.
Mojo Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed
Gruner Veltliner$15.00
Nose: Ripe pear, lemon zest
Taste: The palate is lively with slight spritz and lemon freshness while the dry finish brings some salinity.
More about Lost & Found OTR
Salazar image

 

Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oyster Sandwich$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
Farm Greens Salad$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
Falafel$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
More about Salazar
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey image

SANDWICHES

Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gold Shoes$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
Plate for 6$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
Biscuit$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
Zundo image

 

Zundo

220 W 12th street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy pork borth w/belly pork, bamboo shoot, green oions and ginger on top
Miso Ramen$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste
Chashu Bun$8.00
belly pork bun
More about Zundo
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Baba Gannouj
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fire-roasted eggplant puréed with tahini, fresh garlic, and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Rhined image

CHEESE

The Rhined

1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prairie Breeze$6.25
by Milton Creamery | Iowa | cow | 4 oz | sweet, crunchy crystally, our most popular cheese!
Small Cheese + Charcuterie Board$85.00
24 hours notice required | For 5-8(ish) people who want to crush some cheese and charcuterie.
Includes artisanal cheese and charcuterie, local jam, house mustard, accoutrement, crostini on a single-ish use wooden board made in America.
Crostini$3.00
house made with salt and olive oil
More about The Rhined
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
More about Taste of Belgium
The Arepa Place image

 

The Arepa Place

131 West Elder St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Arepa$8.00
Cheese Arepa$5.50
Build Your Own Chicken Arepa$9.00
More about The Arepa Place
Pata Roja Tacos image

 

Pata Roja Tacos

1208 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Rojo$4.00
Frijoles Charros$4.00
Totopos$2.50
More about Pata Roja Tacos
MAIZE image

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

MAIZE

1438 Race Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tripleta$11.00
traditional puerto rican medley - steak, shredded chicken, braised pernil, gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, and fancy mayo GF
Chillo en Salsa de Coco y Tamarindo$25.00
plantain crusted red snapper -
white rice, coconut tamarind sauce, grilled asparagus, red pepper (GF)
Sweet Plantains$7.00
topped with queso fresco GF, VEG
More about MAIZE
Homemakers Bar image

SANDWICHES

Homemakers Bar

Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hella Stella$10.00
bourbon, Averna, Angostura Amaro
Over The Rio$11.00
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
Carpano Antica$19.99
375ml.
Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
More about Homemakers Bar
Eli's BBQ image

 

Eli's BBQ

133 West Elder St.Cincinnati, OH 45202, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$6.50
Hickory smoked and piled high on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
Jalapeno Cornbread$2.50
More sweet than spicy. Single serving size.
Turkey Sandwich$7.00
Layers of hickory smoked, sliced turkey on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
More about Eli's BBQ
Platform Beer image

 

Platform Beer

1201 MAIN ST, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tart Fizz: Tangerine Limeade 4-Pack$9.99
Juicy, ripe tangerine citrus blended with a subtly sweet yet tart limeade base gives a perfectly rounded flavor for the spring months ahead. Add just the right amount of sparkling fizz to keep your mouth dancing until the next sip, this Tart Fizz brings the sunshine inside.
Open Bar Vol. 1 Variety 12-Pack$15.99
Aviation, The Painkiller, Blueberry Lavender, & Peach Ginger.
BonBonerie Opera Cream 6pk$10.99
White IPA with fruity, tropical dry hops. White wheat gives a very pale color.
More about Platform Beer
Pho Lang Thang image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Pho Lang Thang

1828 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banh Mi - Ga (Chicken)$8.00
Toasted baguette with grilled chicken, pickled carrots & daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, and garlic mayo.
Not suitable for soy and gluten allergies
Cha Gio$5.00
ground pork, woodear mushrooms, carrots, glass noodles. leaf lettuce, nuoc mam.
Not suitable for gluten allergies. Also not suitable for highly allergic shellfish allergies (may have traces of shellfish in nuoc mam, can be substituted for nuoc mam chay)
Ca Phe Sua Da$4.00
Vietnamese-style iced coffee with condensed milk.
More about Pho Lang Thang
Taft's Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taft's Ale House

1429 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tri Tip Tacos$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
Ale House Sandwich$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
B/C Sandwich$16.50
More about Taft's Ale House
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1801 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
More about Taste of Belgium
Goose & Elder image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Burger$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
Grain Bowl$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
Mac-N-Chz$7.00
half baked mac-n-chz 🤤
topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos
More about Goose & Elder
Nation Kitchen and Bar image

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic.$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
Quesadilla.$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Nation.$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Fuel - OTR image

 

Fuel - OTR

1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavy on the Greens$11.00
Heavy on the Grains$11.00
More about Fuel - OTR
Dunlap Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunlap Cafe

1926 Dunlap St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$4.00
More about Dunlap Cafe
Rhinegeist Brewery image

 

Rhinegeist Brewery

1910 Elm Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (636 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rhinegeist Brewery
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pony

1346 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE FRIES$4.00
BURGER$8.50
HOTBBQ$0.75
More about The Pony
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ancho Korean Hot Sammy$14.00
buttermilk brined chicken breast | ancho nashville slurry | gochujang aolii |
Korean pickles | kimchi slaw | toasted sixteen bricks challah bun | 14
Crispy Asian Wings$16.00
Korean-style crispy chicken wings | buttermilk brined | choice of sauces | served with celery and serrano ranch
C&F Burger$14.00
local grass fed ground beef | tallow | cheddar | bacon pepper jam | tossed arugula | korean pickles | togarashi dijonnaise | sesame challah bun
More about Copper & Flame
Copa Lounge image

 

Copa Lounge

1133 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
More about Copa Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Over-the-Rhine

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Risotto

Cookies

Curry

Map

More near Over-the-Rhine to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston