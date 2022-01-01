Over-the-Rhine restaurants you'll love
Over-the-Rhine's top cuisines
Must-try Over-the-Rhine restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
|Breakfast Platter
|$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
|BYO Omelette
|$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
Braxton Cincinnati
1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Traditional Bone In Wings
|$1.00
Pendalo's classic Bone In, Brined then Fried Chicken Wings with your choices of Sauce and Dippers.
|Boneless Wings
Our always hand breaded and brined Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce and dippers.
|Please Box to go!
Wódka Bar
1200 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Syrniki
|$10.00
two cottage cheese pancakes / choose savory or sweet toppings / savory: caramelized onions & sour cream / sweet: sour cherry jam & powdered sugar
|Red Wine Honey Cake
|$10.00
honey-sweetened red wine cake, mulling spices, plum & thyme varenye
|Borscht
|$9.00
hot soup, beef roast, country ham, root vegetables, dill, sour cream
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, lemon, Worcestershire, spicy sausage
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.00
warm Brussels sprouts salad w/ cilantro lime vinaigrette, roasted seasonal veggie salsa
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
O Pie O
32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Hand Pie
|$9.00
chicken breast, chicken thigh, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon, gravy
|MD 6" Chicken Pot (Take & Bake)
|$15.00
chicken breast, chicken thigh, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon, gravy
|LG 10" Chicken Pot Pie (Take & Bake)
|$47.00
chicken breasts and thighs, leeks, onions, carrots, potatoes, peas, tarragon
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Lost & Found OTR
22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Margarita (2 Servings)
|$20.00
tequila, lime, cointreau
keep the jar!
|Cubano Sandwich
|$13.00
Miami-style Cubano.
Mojo Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed
|Gruner Veltliner
|$15.00
Nose: Ripe pear, lemon zest
Taste: The palate is lively with slight spritz and lemon freshness while the dry finish brings some salinity.
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Oyster Sandwich
|$7.00
One wild Chesapeake Bay oyster fried in tempura batter atop a toasted mini Brioche bun with garlic mayo, kimchi, and radish sprouts.
|Farm Greens Salad
|$14.00
Local farm greens with apples, celery, radicchio, urban stead "blue" aged cheddar and a pecan dressing.
|Falafel
|$14.00
Falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, and feta cheese wrapped in a lemon-tahini yogurt-smeared sesame pita or served over farm greens.
SANDWICHES
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Gold Shoes
|$12.00
Three Biscuits and a Gravy Flight. Choose 3 Gravies: Sawmill, Peppercorn, Tomato, or Garlic
|Plate for 6
|$14.00
Six Drop Biscuits with Chef's Choice of Butters, Jams, Jellies & Pickles
|Biscuit
|$2.00
Drop Biscuit (Add Butter or Jam +1)
Zundo
220 W 12th street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy pork borth w/belly pork, bamboo shoot, green oions and ginger on top
|Miso Ramen
|$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste
|Chashu Bun
|$8.00
belly pork bun
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Baba Gannouj
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fire-roasted eggplant puréed with tahini, fresh garlic, and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
CHEESE
The Rhined
1737 Elm Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Prairie Breeze
|$6.25
by Milton Creamery | Iowa | cow | 4 oz | sweet, crunchy crystally, our most popular cheese!
|Small Cheese + Charcuterie Board
|$85.00
24 hours notice required | For 5-8(ish) people who want to crush some cheese and charcuterie.
Includes artisanal cheese and charcuterie, local jam, house mustard, accoutrement, crostini on a single-ish use wooden board made in America.
|Crostini
|$3.00
house made with salt and olive oil
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|Harvest Salad
|$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
The Arepa Place
131 West Elder St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Arepa
|$8.00
|Cheese Arepa
|$5.50
|Build Your Own Chicken Arepa
|$9.00
Pata Roja Tacos
1208 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Arroz Rojo
|$4.00
|Frijoles Charros
|$4.00
|Totopos
|$2.50
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
MAIZE
1438 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tripleta
|$11.00
traditional puerto rican medley - steak, shredded chicken, braised pernil, gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, and fancy mayo GF
|Chillo en Salsa de Coco y Tamarindo
|$25.00
plantain crusted red snapper -
white rice, coconut tamarind sauce, grilled asparagus, red pepper (GF)
|Sweet Plantains
|$7.00
topped with queso fresco GF, VEG
SANDWICHES
Homemakers Bar
Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Hella Stella
|$10.00
bourbon, Averna, Angostura Amaro
|Over The Rio
|$11.00
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
|Carpano Antica
|$19.99
375ml.
Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
Eli's BBQ
133 West Elder St.Cincinnati, OH 45202, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$6.50
Hickory smoked and piled high on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
|Jalapeno Cornbread
|$2.50
More sweet than spicy. Single serving size.
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.00
Layers of hickory smoked, sliced turkey on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
Platform Beer
1201 MAIN ST, CINCINNATI
|Popular items
|Tart Fizz: Tangerine Limeade 4-Pack
|$9.99
Juicy, ripe tangerine citrus blended with a subtly sweet yet tart limeade base gives a perfectly rounded flavor for the spring months ahead. Add just the right amount of sparkling fizz to keep your mouth dancing until the next sip, this Tart Fizz brings the sunshine inside.
|Open Bar Vol. 1 Variety 12-Pack
|$15.99
Aviation, The Painkiller, Blueberry Lavender, & Peach Ginger.
|BonBonerie Opera Cream 6pk
|$10.99
White IPA with fruity, tropical dry hops. White wheat gives a very pale color.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Pho Lang Thang
1828 Race St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Banh Mi - Ga (Chicken)
|$8.00
Toasted baguette with grilled chicken, pickled carrots & daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, and garlic mayo.
Not suitable for soy and gluten allergies
|Cha Gio
|$5.00
ground pork, woodear mushrooms, carrots, glass noodles. leaf lettuce, nuoc mam.
Not suitable for gluten allergies. Also not suitable for highly allergic shellfish allergies (may have traces of shellfish in nuoc mam, can be substituted for nuoc mam chay)
|Ca Phe Sua Da
|$4.00
Vietnamese-style iced coffee with condensed milk.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taft's Ale House
1429 Race St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tri Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
|Ale House Sandwich
|$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
|B/C Sandwich
|$16.50
Taste of Belgium
1801 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|Waffle & Chicken
|$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$8.50
grass-fed burger patty, American cheese, dijonaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sesame seed bun
|Grain Bowl
|$9.00
a hearty mix of quinoa, lentils, and great northern beans, with seasonal vegetables, pickled onions, and our house vinaigrette
|Mac-N-Chz
|$7.00
half baked mac-n-chz 🤤
topped with pickled jalapeños and crumbled fritos
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Classic.
|$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
|Quesadilla.
|$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
|Nation.
|$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
Fuel - OTR
1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Heavy on the Greens
|$11.00
|Heavy on the Grains
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunlap Cafe
1926 Dunlap St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$4.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pony
1346 Main St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|SIDE FRIES
|$4.00
|BURGER
|$8.50
|HOTBBQ
|$0.75
FRENCH FRIES
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Ancho Korean Hot Sammy
|$14.00
buttermilk brined chicken breast | ancho nashville slurry | gochujang aolii |
Korean pickles | kimchi slaw | toasted sixteen bricks challah bun | 14
|Crispy Asian Wings
|$16.00
Korean-style crispy chicken wings | buttermilk brined | choice of sauces | served with celery and serrano ranch
|C&F Burger
|$14.00
local grass fed ground beef | tallow | cheddar | bacon pepper jam | tossed arugula | korean pickles | togarashi dijonnaise | sesame challah bun
Copa Lounge
1133 Sycamore St, Cincinnati