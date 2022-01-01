Over-the-Rhine breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Over-the-Rhine
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
|Breakfast Platter
|$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
|BYO Omelette
|$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Brunch Burger
|$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
|Harvest Salad
|$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
Fuel - OTR
1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Heavy on the Greens
|$11.00
|Heavy on the Grains
|$11.00