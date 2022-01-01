Over-the-Rhine brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Braxton Cincinnati
1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Traditional Bone In Wings
|$1.00
Pendalo's classic Bone In, Brined then Fried Chicken Wings with your choices of Sauce and Dippers.
|Boneless Wings
Our always hand breaded and brined Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce and dippers.
|Please Box to go!
Platform Beer
1201 MAIN ST, CINCINNATI
|Tart Fizz: Tangerine Limeade 4-Pack
|$9.99
Juicy, ripe tangerine citrus blended with a subtly sweet yet tart limeade base gives a perfectly rounded flavor for the spring months ahead. Add just the right amount of sparkling fizz to keep your mouth dancing until the next sip, this Tart Fizz brings the sunshine inside.
|Open Bar Vol. 1 Variety 12-Pack
|$15.99
Aviation, The Painkiller, Blueberry Lavender, & Peach Ginger.
|BonBonerie Opera Cream 6pk
|$10.99
White IPA with fruity, tropical dry hops. White wheat gives a very pale color.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taft's Ale House
1429 Race St, Cincinnati
|Tri Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
|Ale House Sandwich
|$16.50
Shaved Tri Tip - Red Ranch - Bleu Cheese - Crispy Ale House Onions
|B/C Sandwich
|$16.50