Over-the-Rhine burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Over-the-Rhine

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
Breakfast Platter$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
BYO Omelette$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Nation Kitchen and Bar image

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic.$3.00
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
Quesadilla.$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Nation.$11.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Dunlap Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunlap Cafe

1926 Dunlap St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$4.00
More about Dunlap Cafe

