Over-the-Rhine sandwich spots you'll love

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore image

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
Breakfast Platter$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
BYO Omelette$7.00
5 egg omelette with whatever you want
Lost & Found OTR image

Lost & Found OTR

22 E. 14th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
Margarita (2 Servings)$20.00
tequila, lime, cointreau
keep the jar!
Cubano Sandwich$13.00
Miami-style Cubano.
Mojo Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed
Gruner Veltliner$15.00
Nose: Ripe pear, lemon zest
Taste: The palate is lively with slight spritz and lemon freshness while the dry finish brings some salinity.
Homemakers Bar image

Homemakers Bar

Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (158 reviews)
Hella Stella$10.00
bourbon, Averna, Angostura Amaro
Over The Rio$11.00
mezcal, italicus, roasted red pepper, rhubarb, lime, h.maker arbol chili salt.
Carpano Antica$19.99
375ml.
Carpano Antica Formula stands out from all the other vermouths thanks to its unique bouquet and its unmistakable vanilla notes.
Dunlap Cafe image

Dunlap Cafe

1926 Dunlap St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$4.00
