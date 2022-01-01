Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Over-the-Rhine

Over-the-Rhine restaurants
Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve chili

O Pie O image

 

O Pie O

32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.8 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cowgirl Vegan Chili$6.00
semi-spicy stewed cowgirl caviar with black beans, redbeans, chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, garlic, chipotle in adobo sauce, sambal, cumin
More about O Pie O
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili Cheese French Fries$6.00
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Homemakers Bar image

SANDWICHES

Homemakers Bar

Walnut St & E 13th St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinci-Chili Empanada$4.00
Provided by: Empanada Box
Ground beef, tomato, cheddar, onion
More about Homemakers Bar

