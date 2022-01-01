Chili in Over-the-Rhine
Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve chili
More about O Pie O
O Pie O
32 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati
|Cowgirl Vegan Chili
|$6.00
semi-spicy stewed cowgirl caviar with black beans, redbeans, chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, garlic, chipotle in adobo sauce, sambal, cumin
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili Cheese French Fries
|$6.00
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy