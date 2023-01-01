Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Over-the-Rhine

Go
Over-the-Rhine restaurants
Toast

Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Special!! Fish and Chips$16.00
More about Copper & Flame
Item pic

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar - Pendleton

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
The B.I.T. -The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips$16.99
Two pieces of breaded Cod, served on a hoagie bun with lettuce, pickles, and, tarter. Served with our famous in house made Saratoga chips and BBQ sauce.
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Pendleton

Browse other tasty dishes in Over-the-Rhine

Quesadillas

Churrasco

Ceviche

Nachos

Tacos

Cheesecake

Turkey Clubs

Waffles

Map

More near Over-the-Rhine to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (707 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (159 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston