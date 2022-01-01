Grits in
Over-the-Rhine
/
Cincinnati
/
Over-the-Rhine
/
Grits
Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve grits
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$19.00
sauteed shrimp, tomato, lemon, Worcestershire, spicy sausage
More about LouVino
SANDWICHES
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
1201 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
Avg 4.8
(829 reviews)
Grits
$4.00
Creamy Smoked Cheddar Grits
More about Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey
Browse other tasty dishes in Over-the-Rhine
Cookies
Cake
Quesadillas
Tacos
Turkey Clubs
Curry
More near Over-the-Rhine to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Oakley
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Anderson Township
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Corryville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston