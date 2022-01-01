Risotto in Over-the-Rhine

Go
Over-the-Rhine restaurants
Toast

Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve risotto

Salazar image

 

Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto$26.00
Arborio risotto with butternut squash, pomegranate seeds, brown butter Pecorino Romano and crispy sage.
More about Salazar

Browse other tasty dishes in Over-the-Rhine

Cake

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Curry

Quesadillas

Tacos

Grits

Map

More near Over-the-Rhine to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston