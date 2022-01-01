Risotto in
Over-the-Rhine
/
Cincinnati
/
Over-the-Rhine
/
Risotto
Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve risotto
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Risotto
$26.00
Arborio risotto with butternut squash, pomegranate seeds, brown butter Pecorino Romano and crispy sage.
More about Salazar
Browse other tasty dishes in Over-the-Rhine
Cake
Cookies
Turkey Clubs
Curry
Quesadillas
Tacos
Grits
More near Over-the-Rhine to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Oakley
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Anderson Township
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Corryville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston