Tacos in Over-the-Rhine
Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve tacos
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
Taft's Ale House
1429 Race St, Cincinnati
|Tri Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
grilled shrimp | shredded cabbage | red onion | shaved radish | aji verde | tortilleria Garcia corn shell
|SPECIAL! Birria Tacos
|$12.00
slow braised beef cheeks | tortilleria garcia corn shell | chile consommé (Side to dunk) | white onion | oaxaca cheese | cilantro | jalapeno salsa verde (side)