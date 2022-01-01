Tacos in Over-the-Rhine

Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos image

 

LouVino

1142 Main St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet

Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy
More about LouVino
Pata Roja Tacos image

 

Pata Roja Tacos

1208 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet

Tacos
More about Pata Roja Tacos
Tri Tip Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taft's Ale House

1429 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)

Tri Tip Tacos$15.00
Cherrywood Amber braised Tri Tip Steak· refried black beans · pico de gallo · cilantro · taco cheese · cumin sour cream
More about Taft's Ale House
Shrimp Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)

Shrimp Tacos$14.00
grilled shrimp | shredded cabbage | red onion | shaved radish | aji verde | tortilleria Garcia corn shell
SPECIAL! Birria Tacos$12.00
slow braised beef cheeks | tortilleria garcia corn shell | chile consommé (Side to dunk) | white onion | oaxaca cheese | cilantro | jalapeno salsa verde (side)
More about Copper & Flame

