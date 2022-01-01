Waffles in
Over-the-Rhine restaurants that serve waffles
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
Waffle & Chicken
$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Plain Waffle
$4.50
More about Taste of Belgium
