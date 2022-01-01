Pleasant Ridge restaurants you'll love
Nine Giant Brewing
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese * (contains nuts)
|$12.00
grilled chicken breast | cavatappi | gruyere | white cheddar | fontina | arugula pesto | sun dried tomato | toasted breadcrumbs
|The NG Burger
|$12.00
Grass fed beef | NG secret sauce | house pickles | lettuce | tomato | cheddar | caramelized onion | toasted sesame seed bun
|Harvest Salad
|$10.00
arcadian spring mix | roasted sweet potatoes | honeycrisp apples | sriracha pepitas | bleu cheese | maple cider vinaigrette
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$4.00
Served with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
Three cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, toasted panko bread crumbs
|Crispy Brussels
|$4.00
Charred & tossed in a lime garlic dressing
Proud Hound Coffee
6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Nashy 'Nati Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
fried sweet tea brined chicken breast, honey butter, Nashville hot seasoning, house sweet & spicy pickles
|'Yaki Omelette Sando
|$10.00
Scrambled egg sandwich with shitake mushroom, scallion, cabbage, Japanese BBQ, vegan yum-yum, american cheese, fried onion on seasoned white bread (v) (make it vegan with just egg and vegan cheese +1)
|Smashed Fried Potatoes
|$4.00
young potatoes boiled, smashed, fried and tossed in sage salt