Pleasant Ridge restaurants you'll love

Pleasant Ridge restaurants
Toast

Pleasant Ridge's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Must-try Pleasant Ridge restaurants

Nine Giant Brewing image

 

Nine Giant Brewing

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Mac & Cheese * (contains nuts)$12.00
grilled chicken breast | cavatappi | gruyere | white cheddar | fontina | arugula pesto | sun dried tomato | toasted breadcrumbs
The NG Burger$12.00
Grass fed beef | NG secret sauce | house pickles | lettuce | tomato | cheddar | caramelized onion | toasted sesame seed bun
Harvest Salad$10.00
arcadian spring mix | roasted sweet potatoes | honeycrisp apples | sriracha pepitas | bleu cheese | maple cider vinaigrette
More about Nine Giant Brewing
Revolution Rotisserie image

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tater Tots$4.00
Served with Chipotle Comeback Sauce
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Three cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, toasted panko bread crumbs
Crispy Brussels$4.00
Charred & tossed in a lime garlic dressing
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Proud Hound Coffee image

 

Proud Hound Coffee

6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nashy 'Nati Chicken Biscuit$10.00
fried sweet tea brined chicken breast, honey butter, Nashville hot seasoning, house sweet & spicy pickles
'Yaki Omelette Sando$10.00
Scrambled egg sandwich with shitake mushroom, scallion, cabbage, Japanese BBQ, vegan yum-yum, american cheese, fried onion on seasoned white bread (v) (make it vegan with just egg and vegan cheese +1)
Smashed Fried Potatoes$4.00
young potatoes boiled, smashed, fried and tossed in sage salt
More about Proud Hound Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Giant Fermentorium

6095 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (307 reviews)
Takeout
More about Nine Giant Fermentorium

