Cinnamon rolls in Pleasant Ridge

Pleasant Ridge restaurants
Pleasant Ridge restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Revolution Rotisserie image

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar Rolled Yeast Dough Topped Vanilla Cream
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Proud Hound Coffee

6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Zest Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Proud Hound Coffee

