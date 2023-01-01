Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Pleasant Ridge

Pleasant Ridge restaurants
Pleasant Ridge restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Nine Giant Brewery + Kitchen

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp And Grits$22.00
parmesan grits | blackened jumbo shrimp | bacon braised greens | tasso ham gravy (on side)
More about Nine Giant Brewery + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Proud Hound Coffee

6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Succotash Grit Bowl$13.00
Corn, bell pepper, onion, tomato, sweet potato, and black eyed peas on top of our smoked cheddar grits.
(Vegetarian)(GF)
Side of Smoked Cheddar Grits$3.00
Pumpkin Curry Grit Bowl$13.00
parsnips, carrot, baby kale, fried sweet potato, pomegranate molasses on smoked cheddar grits (Vegetarian) (Gluten Free)
More about Proud Hound Coffee

