Grits in Pleasant Ridge
Pleasant Ridge restaurants that serve grits
Nine Giant Brewery + Kitchen
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Shrimp And Grits
|$22.00
parmesan grits | blackened jumbo shrimp | bacon braised greens | tasso ham gravy (on side)
Proud Hound Coffee
6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Succotash Grit Bowl
|$13.00
Corn, bell pepper, onion, tomato, sweet potato, and black eyed peas on top of our smoked cheddar grits.
(Vegetarian)(GF)
|Side of Smoked Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
|Pumpkin Curry Grit Bowl
|$13.00
parsnips, carrot, baby kale, fried sweet potato, pomegranate molasses on smoked cheddar grits (Vegetarian) (Gluten Free)