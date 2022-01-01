Brisket in Walnut Hills

Walnut Hills restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

BBQ

Sinners & Saints

2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ze German Brisket
Texas inspired - slow and low oak/maple/pecan wood blend, sliced and served with pickles, white bread, and sauce on the side
More about Sinners & Saints
Brisket Plate image

BBQ

Just Q’in BBQ

975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Plate$23.00
Half pound of brisket sliced from the lean side or fatty side. Includes 2 sides, pickles, onions and toasted white bread.
Brisket Sammich$17.50
Chopped Texas style brisket on a toasted brioche bun
Brisket Mac$8.00
Our homemade Mac & Cheese with chopped up brisket on top.
More about Just Q’in BBQ

