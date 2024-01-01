Cheeseburgers in Walnut Hills
Walnut Hills restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about La Soupe
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Cheeseburger (GF)
|$13.00
Heaven on Earth with an onion slice. Savory cheesy tomato base with pieces of tender ground beef. Seasoned with a blend of spices and ketchup and mustard.
Ingredients: Greens, Onion, Tomato, Sugar, Vinegar, Spices, Salt, Red Pepper, Canola Oil, Ground Beef, Garlic, Pickles, Mustard, Cheese, Ketchup
Allergens: Soybean, Milk
Net Wt: 32 oz