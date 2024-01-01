Cheeseburgers in Walnut Hills

Heaven on Earth with an onion slice. Savory cheesy tomato base with pieces of tender ground beef. Seasoned with a blend of spices and ketchup and mustard.

Ingredients: Greens, Onion, Tomato, Sugar, Vinegar, Spices, Salt, Red Pepper, Canola Oil, Ground Beef, Garlic, Pickles, Mustard, Cheese, Ketchup

Allergens: Soybean, Milk

Net Wt: 32 oz

