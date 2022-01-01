Cookies in Walnut Hills
Walnut Hills restaurants that serve cookies
More about La Soupe
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Toffee White Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)
|$5.00
Beautiful circles of goodness baked with love. Rich and buttery!
Ingredients: vegan butter, toffee, white chocolate chips, salt, flour, baking soda, sugar, vanilla, eggs
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
2 cookies per pack!
|Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)
|$5.00
Gluten free? Yes! Taste like cardboard? Not even close! Made with gluten free flour you could pass these off as "traditional" cookies and no one will know!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, gluten free flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg
2 cookies per pack!
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)
|$5.00
Rich, thick and chocolate chip ladened, these are worth every delicious calorie!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten
2 cookies per pack!
More about Urban Stead Cheese
Urban Stead Cheese
3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati
|Cheddar Chocolate Chunk Cookies (6 Cookies) by Hungry Noodle
|$6.50
This is a collaboration between Hungry Noodle & Urban Stead Cheese. These incredible Chocolate Chunk cookies have melted pieces of our Aged Gouda & Street Ched in them that taste like salty bits of caramel. They're the perfect sweet treat.