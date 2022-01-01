Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Walnut Hills

Walnut Hills restaurants
Walnut Hills restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toffee White Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)$5.00
Beautiful circles of goodness baked with love. Rich and buttery!
Ingredients: vegan butter, toffee, white chocolate chips, salt, flour, baking soda, sugar, vanilla, eggs
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
2 cookies per pack!
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)$5.00
Gluten free? Yes! Taste like cardboard? Not even close! Made with gluten free flour you could pass these off as "traditional" cookies and no one will know!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, gluten free flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg
2 cookies per pack!
Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)$5.00
Rich, thick and chocolate chip ladened, these are worth every delicious calorie!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten
2 cookies per pack!
More about La Soupe
Consumer pic

 

Urban Stead Cheese

3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Chocolate Chunk Cookies (6 Cookies) by Hungry Noodle$6.50
This is a collaboration between Hungry Noodle & Urban Stead Cheese. These incredible Chocolate Chunk cookies have melted pieces of our Aged Gouda & Street Ched in them that taste like salty bits of caramel. They're the perfect sweet treat.
More about Urban Stead Cheese

