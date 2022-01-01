Westwood restaurants you'll love
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
Popular items
Potato Skins
$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
Fried Pickles
$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Rooster Wrap
$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
More about West Side Brewing
West Side Brewing
3044 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati
Popular items
Beer Hall TANKS
Run Club Membership
$35.00
Valentine's Day - Cacciatore
$35.00
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
Popular items
Memphis BBQ Burger
$12.00
Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun
Phoenix
$12.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo & pickles on a challah bun.
Quesadilla Burger
$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
More about Ivory House
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
Popular items
6oz Filet Mignon
$49.00
6oz Filet Mignon
Tomato Bruschetta
$12.00
Marcona Almonds, Grana Padona, whipped ricotta
Grilled Wedge
$10.00
Grilled wedge, tomato relish, bacon, bleu cheese dressing