Westwood restaurants you'll love

Must-try Westwood restaurants

Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Roosters
West Side Brewing image

 

West Side Brewing

3044 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Hall TANKS
Run Club Membership$35.00
Valentine's Day - Cacciatore$35.00
More about West Side Brewing
Nation Kitchen and Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Memphis BBQ Burger$12.00
Two 3oz Beef Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun
Phoenix$12.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, spicy jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo & pickles on a challah bun.
Quesadilla Burger$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6oz Filet Mignon$49.00
6oz Filet Mignon
Tomato Bruschetta$12.00
Marcona Almonds, Grana Padona, whipped ricotta
Grilled Wedge$10.00
Grilled wedge, tomato relish, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
More about Ivory House
