Corn dogs in Westwood
Westwood restaurants that serve corn dogs
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$3.99
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
|Kid Mini Corn Dog
|$1.99
|Mini Corn Dog Combo
|$4.99
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.00
Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup
|Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots
|$6.00
8 Honey Battered Corn Dogs and Tater Tots