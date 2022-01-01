Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Westwood

Go
Westwood restaurants
Toast

Westwood restaurants that serve corn dogs

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$3.99
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
Kid Mini Corn Dog$1.99
Mini Corn Dog Combo$4.99
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup
Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Tots$6.00
8 Honey Battered Corn Dogs and Tater Tots
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Westwood

French Toast

Sliders

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Fish Sandwiches

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chocolate Mousse

Map

More near Westwood to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston