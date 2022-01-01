Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
4944 thoroughbred lane
Popular Items
Location
4944 thoroughbred lane
brentwood TN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Thai Esane
Come in and enjoy!
City Cafe
Our daytime menu defines classic Southern comfort food!
Evenings are a more “bar food” focused menu with craft cocktails, beer and wine
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Judge Bean's BBQ
Best BBQ East of the Mississippi! Family owned and family recipes!