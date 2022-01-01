Go
Toast

Cinco De Mayo - Hendersonville

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

104 glen oak blvd • $$

Avg 2.5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

(15) Pollo Enquesado$12.50
(15) Steak Enquesado$13.99
3-MEX GRILLED TACOS$9.75
4 oz Cheese Dip$4.99
(13) Pollo Fundido$11.99
Xangos (Cheesecake Chimichangas)$3.50
8 oz Salsa$2.50
(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)$14.75
(25) Reg Burritos Polo$9.99
Large Chips$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

104 glen oak blvd

hendersonville TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Sea Salt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Someone’s In the Kitchen

No reviews yet

Breakfast, lunch, drinks & desserts!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0180

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston