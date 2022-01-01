Go
  • Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill - Fort Lee

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill - Fort Lee

Offering BYOB services and authentic mexican cusine. Come in and enjoy!

2428 Lemoine Avenue

Popular Items

11. House Salad$8.95
Grilled chicken over Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes & avocado. W/ house vinaigrette
5. Quesadillas$8.95
Soft flour tortilla cut into 4. Grilled chicken, carnitas (pork) or Portobello & spinach w/ cheese. Served w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole. Steak or Shrimp $4.00 Extra
1. Tacos Cinco De Mayo$10.95
Soft shell Mexico City style tacos
445. Enchiladas$13.95
Served w/ rice & beans. Your choice of sauce & meat.
*Chips & Salsa$5.00
403. Empanadas (3)$9.95
W/ lettuce, sour cream & salsa. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese
435. Burritos$13.50
FIlled w/ Rice & Beans (Pinto or Black), Pico de Gallo Topped w/ Ranchera Sauce & Melted Cheese on Top. Guacamole, Sour Cream & Lettuce on the Side
404. Quesadillas$10.95
Served w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & cheese. Your choice of grilled chicken or carnitas or grilled portobello, fresh vegetables & steamed spinach
421. Tacos al Carbon (3)$13.95
Mexico City style soft tacos garnished w/ onions, cilantro & queso Oaxaca. Served w/ lettuce, guacamole, radish & hot sauce on the side
400. Guacamole & Chips$13.95
Fresh Guacamole made in a mortar & pestle, served w/ homemade chips
Location

2428 Lemoine Avenue

Fort Lee NJ

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
