Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet
Come in and enjoy!
580 Nonaville Road
Popular Items
Location
580 Nonaville Road
Mount Julia TN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Los Compadres - Mt Juliet
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0251
Nothing Bundt Cakes
CP Between the Lakes
Good food. Cold beer. Great atmosphere.
Hibachi Jr.
We are a fast paced Teppanyaki style of cooking known to many as Hibachi, where fresh assorted vegetables,steaks, seafoods,stir-fry noodles etc.. are seared, mixed & sautéed on the flat top griddle with a variety of seasonings and signature home made sauces.