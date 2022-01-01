Go
Cinco de Mayo - Murfreesboro

Come in and enjoy Fresh Authentic Mexican Food!

4183 frankiln road, ste 9B

Popular Items

8oz Cheese Dip$8.99
Large Chips$2.50
(15) Pollo Enquesado$12.50
O/ tortilla harina$0.99
4oz Cheese Dip$4.99
(6) Rice$2.50
(34)Reg Chimichanga$9.75
(14) Pollo Encremado$12.99
(24) Steak Fajita Burrito$12.99
N-7 Pollo$6.25
Location

4183 frankiln road, ste 9B

Murfreesboro TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

