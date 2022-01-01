Go
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

FRENCH FRIES

358 White Bridge Pike • $

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)

Popular Items

8oz Cheese Dip$9.50
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
Sopa de Pollo$10.25
4oz Guacamole Dip$5.25
4oz Cheese Dip$5.25
Queso Fundido$9.50
(13) Pollo Fundido$13.35
1-(11) REG TACO$3.25
(7) Rice & Beans$3.50
(9) Steak Quesadilla$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

358 White Bridge Pike

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
