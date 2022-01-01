Go
Cinco 5 International

Cinco 5 International! Food for every mood.

112 W Colfax Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos
Mexican style= Corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, lime..........................
American style= Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Dinner Tacos$11.00
Four Mexican style tacos, choice of a protein.
Served with rice and beans
Any alterations will change the price
Lunch Tacos$7.50
Three tacos served with a side of Mexican rice and re-fried beans
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Signature corn tortilla chips with our homemade salsa
Burrito$10.00
Choice of protein in a flour tortilla with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and beans
12 Mexican Tacos$15.99
Mexican style tacos: Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, limes.
Alterations are NOT available for the special. Only "Toppings on the side" or "No Toppings. Other toppings or sides can be purchased separately.
Thai Egg Roll$3.00
Filled with cabbage, carrots, vermicelli rice noodles, and a side of sweet and sour sauce
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, mix onion, tofu, chopped sweet radish. Cooked in a special Thai tamarind base sauce.. Topped with crushed peanuts
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 W Colfax Ave

South Bend IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
